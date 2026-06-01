India, US finalise most aspects of trade deal; only 'commas, full stops' left: Commerce Minister Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the US have resolved most aspects of the first phase of their bilateral trade pact, with talks now centred on a handful of minor details, describing them as "commas and full stops".

He said that the US team is in New Delhi to hold talks on finalising the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). The talks will take place here from June 2-4.

On February 3, both sides announced the framework for the first phase of the BTA.

"...mostly everything is finalised. As you know, US Ambassador Gor said that 99 per cent of the things have been finalised. Discussions are going on about small issues, commas and full stops.

"While finalising, how will the legal changes that have taken place in the US be reflected in the final agreement, and what kind of changes will be made accordingly. After finalising that, I am fully confident that, with the US, we will conclude the first tranche of the BTA as soon as possible, sign it and start further discussions on how to have a more comprehensive BTA," he told reporters in Delhi.

The US team will be led by its chief negotiator Brendan Lynch. India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain is an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce.