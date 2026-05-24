India, US push for trade deal, energy cooperation as Jaishankar flags visa concerns

NEW DELHI: India and the United States on Sunday sought to project continuity and momentum in their strategic partnership despite unease over trade talks and tightening American visa policies, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raising concerns over difficulties faced by legitimate Indian travellers seeking entry into the US.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after delegation-level talks, Jaishankar said the two sides had made progress in trade negotiations and remained committed to deepening cooperation in energy, technology, mobility and regional security.

“We spoke about the value of concluding at an early date the final text of the interim agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade,” Jaishankar said, referring to efforts to operationalise the broader bilateral trade framework envisioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington earlier this year.

An Indian delegation had recently travelled to the US for discussions, he said, while an American team was expected in India soon to carry negotiations forward.

Rubio confirmed that both sides were “on the verge” of reaching a durable agreement. “The US-India relationship has not lost any momentum,” Rubio said, pushing back against suggestions that trade tensions under President Donald Trump had strained ties.

“We are hopeful that our trade representative can visit here very soon… We’ve made tremendous progress and I think we’re going to wind up with a trade agreement between the United States and India that’s going to be enduring, beneficial to both sides and sustainable,” he added.