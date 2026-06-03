Centre, RBI refute report of USD 12 billion gold sale

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday dismissed as "fake" a media report claiming that the central bank had sold gold worth about USD 12 billion from the country's foreign exchange reserves, asserting that India's gold holdings remain largely unchanged.

In a post on X, the government's fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check, said a Bloomberg report suggesting that the RBI may have sold gold worth approximately USD 12 billion was incorrect.

Citing RBI data, the fact-check unit said the share of gold in India's foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92% at the end of September 2025 to 16.70% as of March 31, 2026, and further to 16.85% as of May 22, 2026.