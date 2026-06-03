RBI may have sold gold to bolster forex reserves amid West Asia conflict: Bloomberg report

The Reserve Bank of India may have sold part of its gold reserves to protect the country’s foreign exchange assets from mounting pressure triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg Economics senior India economist Abhishek Gupta estimated that the central bank likely sold nearly $12 billion worth of gold in the two weeks ending May 22, even as it purchased about $7.5 billion in foreign-currency assets.

The report said the decline in gold holdings appeared unusual, particularly after the government raised import duties on the precious metal, a move that should ordinarily have increased the value of the RBI’s bullion and dollar assets. This, he argued, suggests the central bank may have offloaded gold.

The RBI did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

The possible sale highlights growing concerns within policymaking circles over sustained capital outflows and surging crude oil prices linked to the Iran conflict and the prolonged disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Bloomberg Economics, the RBI appears to be prioritising liquid foreign-currency reserves as pressure on the rupee intensifies amid a widening current account deficit.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is reportedly considering multiple options to stabilise the currency, including a potential interest-rate hike and steps to attract more dollar inflows from investors.

The central bank’s interventions in foreign exchange markets have helped limit losses in the rupee, which has outperformed most Asian peers since touching a record low on May 20. The currency was trading 0.2 per cent lower at 95.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday