Hero MotoCorp launches two flex fuel vehicles as Centre pushes for higher ethanol blend

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, on Wednesday launched two Flex Fuel vehicles - the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe - as the Centre pushes for a higher blend of ethanol in petrol. The launch follows weeks after the Union government notified new fuel standards for petrol blended with up to 30% ethanol as it looks to cut crude oil imports and expand its domestic biofuels ecosystem.

Compatible with ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85, the Flex Fuel model of Splendor+ and HF Deluxe will be introduced in Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra in July 2026, followed by nationwide rollout soon thereafter. The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel will be priced at Rs 72,792, while the Splendor+ Flex Fuel will be priced at Rs 82,710.

“As the world’s largest 2-wheeler market, India is uniquely positioned to lead this transition. Flex-fuel technology can reduce carbon monoxide emissions by 77%, lower import dependence, and enable foreign exchange savings of Rs 1.44 lakh crore,” said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). E20 (20% ethanol) is currently the baseline fuel standard rolled out nationwide across retail fuel stations in India.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said that India has one of the world’s largest two-wheeler ecosystems with an active two-wheeler fleet of over 300 million vehicles and that the flex-fuel technology has the potential to transform mobility at an unprecedented scale.

“Today’s historic launch is a defining moment in India’s mobility and ethanol blending quest which was at just 1.5% in 2014 and has now achieved 20% blending, even as we look beyond. It will help reduce our energy import bill and continue to provide an additional source of income to our farmers,” stated Puri.