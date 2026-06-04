Govt to set up 5,200 ethanol dispensing stations to boost flex-fuel adoption: Hardeep Singh Puri

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Thursday announced that the government is rolling out around 5,200 ethanol dispensing stations across key regions, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur, to promote the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the flex-fuel version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Puri said earlier attempts to establish E100 ethanol dispensing infrastructure had fallen short due to the lack of compatible vehicle models.

“There was an attempt earlier to set up a large number of E100 dispensing stations, but the models were not ready,” he said.

The minister said the current rollout begins with about 5,200 dispensing stations and will be expanded in phases depending on adoption levels. “We are starting with about 5,200 dispensing stations in the Delhi-NCR region, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, etc. This 5,200 will hopefully go up to 500 towards the end of 2026, and if this goes as anticipated, then we will go up to 5,000 by December 2027,” he said, indicating a phased expansion plan.

Puri added that wider use of flex-fuel vehicles could significantly boost ethanol consumption in the country. He estimated that if 50% of new vehicles become flex-fuel compliant, ethanol demand could rise by nearly 400 crore litres.

He also linked the initiative to broader agricultural and environmental goals, noting that the shift could encourage farmers to move away from water-intensive crops toward alternatives like maize, which require comparatively less water.

“This is an overall ecosystem which is developing,” he said.