India to surpass China in share of global GDP by 2060 in terms of purchasing power parity: Report

Findings by the World Inequality Lab in 'Global Justice Report: A Plan for Equality and Prosperity With Planetary Boundaries' indicated that India is likely to surpass China in terms of its share of global GDP measured in purchasing power parity (PPP) by 2060.

The report also added that China's GDP contribution is expected to decrease in the second half of the 21st century.

World Inequality Lab (WIL) is a research laboratory based at the Paris School of Economics (PSE) and focused on the study of inequality worldwide.

The report, regarding China, said that it is worth emphasising that the country's share in world GDP is currently about 20 per cent in PPP terms (about one third higher than the US) and is scheduled to be twice as large as the US by 2035.

"However, China's population share is falling very fast, from 23 per cent of the world population in 1945 to about 17 per cent in 2025 and less than 8 per cent in 2100. As a consequence, the share of China in world GDP is projected to stabilise and decline in the second half of the 21st century, and to be overtaken by India around 2060," it said.

In any case, the report said, China is very unlikely to ever reach the kind of hegemonic position which the US had in the world around 1950 (with as much as 35- 40 per cent of the world's GDP) or which Europe had around 1900 -1910 (around 40 to 45 per cent).