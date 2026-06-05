The inflationary elephant is retreating 'from the forest' and the RBI confirmed as much

On Friday, the central bank kept benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, but raised FY27 inflation projections to 5.1% -- 50 bps higher than 4.6% projected in April. As higher energy prices pass-through the economy via higher transportation costs, food prices and so on, the impact is likely to be felt on the broader economy and so RBI revised FY27 growth estimates downwards to 6.6% from 6.9% projected earlier. Disappointingly, its 100 bps lower than FY26's real GDP growth of 7.6%.

In April, headline inflation increased for the sixth straight month to settle at 3.48% with food inflation printing at 4.2%. But as Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted, retail inflation remained well below the RBI's 4% target in both March and April. However, April's wholesale price inflation hit 8.3% -- the highest in nearly four years. It means, consumers may soon witness the reality in their shopping baskets as the pass-through of higher input costs to headline inflation is becoming evident. What's unclear though is if the price rise is transitory or remains sticky yet again.

Acknowledging that uncertainty prevails with regards to both the duration and magnitude of the West Asia conflict, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the policy stance at nuetral. Accordingly, inflation in Q1 is pegged at 4.2%, Q2 at 5.1%. Q3 at 5.9%, and Q4 at 5.4%, while core inflation for FY27 is estimated at 4.7%.

The upward revision in inflation forecasts implies that rate cut chances have slipped from slim to zero, while rate hikes are firmly perched on the bench. Though Malhotra gave no such hint, he did indicate the central bank's readiness to act if inflation expectations become unanchored. As it is, markets have already jumped from 50 bps worth rate cuts just two months ago to 50 bps worth rate hikes in FY27.