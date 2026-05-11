Fuel price hike looks inevitable as oil shock deepens

Fuel price hikes seem inevitable, war or not. And also not entirely because elections are over, but due to one key statistic hiding in plain sight.

Consensus estimates peg global crude prices to average $90-$95 per barrel in 2026 as against $70 or so in 2025. If the average Indian crude oil import basket stood at around $70-75 per barrel in 2025, the RBI pegged it at $85 this year. India imports 88% of its crude oil and an increase of every $10 per barrel raises the annual import bill by approximately Rs 77,000 crore -- a sum not as tiny as a school fundraiser.

And it's this $10-$15 increase per barrel of oil that needs to be absorbed by someone.

That someone until now was the government, which like a protective parent stepped forward with a Rs 14,000-crore bill rolling out excise duty cuts of Rs 13 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel.

But the kindness party has to end at some point as the treasury is in no position to cut a blank cheque. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated as much in a blistering speech last evening urging Indians to work from home, travel less and consume less fuel as a matter of self-interest.

From an individual standpoint, few of us buying less oil is like tossing a glass of water towards the flames. But it makes a difference, or rather all the difference, if the country chips in as a whole. And being one of the largest crude oil consumers, if prices remain suppressed due to government intervention, it prevents demand-supply adjustments distorting global prices, as confirmed by none other than the IMF.

In its April data dispatch, the multi-lateral agency explicitly warned against shielding consumers from rising fuel prices through subsidies or price caps. It argued that energy markets only stabilise when consumption declines. In a supply-constrained shock such as the current disruption triggered by the Iran war, higher prices are supposed to reduce demand. But if governments intervene with subsidies (like excise duty cuts) to prevent domestic prices from rising, demand doesn't adjust downward and the pressure on global supply remains intense, pushing prices even higher.