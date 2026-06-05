Will the RBI be forced to raise rates in FY27? Economists are divided as inflation risks mount

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% may have offered temporary relief to borrowers, but the central bank's sharply revised inflation outlook has reopened a debate on whether rate hikes could return later in FY27.

While most economists do not see an immediate risk of a rate hike, several have warned that the possibility of monetary tightening in the second half of the fiscal year can no longer be ruled out.

Garima Kapoor, Deputy Head of Research and Economist at Elara Capital, believes the groundwork for tighter policy is gradually being laid.

"While expectations with respect to the rate decision were on expected lines, RBI has announced significant measures to prop the rupee. As inflation concerns get entrenched, the case for a rate hike develops towards the second half of FY27," Kapoor said.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, also sees a possibility of tightening later in the year.

"The evolution of the monsoon rains, its impact on agricultural output and inflation, as well as any emerging signs of generalisation of inflationary pressures would drive the timing of the next rate action. As of now, we cannot rule out a rate hike in Q3 FY2027," she said.

Bond market participants appear to be leaning towards a similar view. Murthy Nagarajan, Head of Fixed Income at Tata Asset Management, noted that markets have already begun pricing in a tighter policy path.

"With CPI inflation revised higher, we may expect a rate hike in the coming months. However, the bond market has already factored three rate hikes, with the ten-year yield trading around 7%," he said.

Among the more hawkish voices is Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Group, who sees the RBI's inflation projections as an early warning of future tightening.

"The inflation outlook effectively serves as a signal of continued policy caution, or in a way precursor to hawkishness," Chaudhuri said.