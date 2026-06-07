Firms in India secured less government support than Chinese counterparts during 2005-2024: OECD

An Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report revealed that the Indian firms got substantially less government support compared to their Chinese counterparts during 2005-2024.

The OECD MAGIC Database of Industrial Subsidies calculates what firms actually receive and not what governments disclose.

It covers 525 of the world's largest manufacturers indulged in 15 key sectors between 2005-2024, through three parameters: grants, income-tax concessions, and below-market borrowings (cheap state-bank loans).

"Between 2005 and 2024, Chinese firms received on average three to eight times more government support than firms based in the OECD, a conservative estimate. These subsidies were also considerably higher than the support received by firms based in non-OECD economies such as Brazil, India, and Indonesia," the report said.