FPIs pull out Rs 43,000 crore in first week of June; AI trade, weakening rupee weigh on Indian equities

Amid shift of global capital towards artificial intelligence (AI)-linked developments and a weak rupee, foreign investors pulled out over Rs 43,000 crore in the first week of June.

Notably, National Securities Depository Ltd data has revealed that with this, total outflows by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from Indian equities have reached Rs 2.67 lakh crore so far in 2026, surpassing the Rs 1.66 lakh crore withdrawn during entire financial year of 2025.

Market experts said FPIs have been reducing their exposure to Indian equities due to a combination of weak earnings growth, rupee depreciation and the emergence of more attractive investment opportunities in global markets, particularly in the technology and AI space.

"Apart from higher US yields and dollar strength, global investors are also reallocating capital towards some of the largest technology and AI-related public market opportunities currently emerging globally. The upcoming SpaceX IPO, along with anticipated capital market activity around leading AI companies, is attracting significant global liquidity, leading to temporary capital rotation away from emerging markets, including India," Alpha AMC Founder Rajesh Singla said.