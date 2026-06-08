India defence sector faces execution challenge as order backlogs grow: PwC study 

BENGALURU: India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing sector could face execution challenges as growing order books put pressure on delivery capacity, with some existing orders potentially taking up to a decade to complete, according to a study released by PwC India.

The report, titled Accelerating aerospace and defence manufacturing through operational excellence and supply chain resilience, said the sector is entering a period of growth supported by strong demand, rising exports and government policy support. However, it warned that execution capacity could become a constraint as manufacturers work through large order backlogs.

India exports defence products to nearly 100 countries and domestic defence production reached a record Rs 1.54 lakh crore in FY25, the study said.

For major manufacturers, order book-to-revenue multiples range from 1.71 times to 6.88 times, while execution backlogs span between two and seven years. In some segments, existing orders could take between five and ten years to clear.