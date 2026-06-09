TCS chairman says AI agents could match company's human workforce in three years

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company could have as many AI agents as human employees over the next three years, as the country's largest IT services company expands its artificial intelligence business.

"At TCS, the transformation is already well underway. In the last quarter of fiscal 2026, TCS had an annualised AI revenues of US$2.4 billion, which is growing at a CAGR of 22.4%," Chandrasekaran, who is also the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group companies, said during the company’s 31st Annual General Meeting.

"I predict that over the next 3 years, TCS will have as many AI agent as human employees," he said adding that TCS views AI as an opportunity for enterprise IT rather than a threat, despite concerns that AI systems could reduce the need for human involvement in software development and technology operations.

"Far from being a mortal threat, AI is the most significant opportunity yet for enterprise IT," Chandrasekaran said.