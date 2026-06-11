US stocks jump, and oil prices fall after Trump calls off threat to attack Iran

NEW YORK: US stocks are rallying, and oil prices are falling Thursday after President Donald Trump said he called off his threat to bomb Iran in the evening, raising hopes for a deal that could get the global flow of crude going again.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.4%, coming off a back-to-back drop that had yanked it back to where it was in early May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 839 points, or 1.7%, as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.8% higher.

Stocks turned higher immediately after Trump said on his social media network that "discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved," and that the time and place of the signing will "be announced shortly."

The price for a barrel of benchmark US crude fell 3.2% to $87.19 after erasing earlier gains. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 3.5% to $89.89 per barrel, though it's still up from its roughly $70 price from before the war. An end to the war could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and would allow oil tankers to carry crude again from the Persian Gulf to customers worldwide.

Worries had been high because the United States and Iran launched attacks over the past several days after a more than monthlong tenuous ceasefire. While the strikes have escalated tensions in the region, they have been more limited compared to the early weeks of the war and talks aimed at extending the ceasefire are ongoing.