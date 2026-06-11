LIVE | West Asia conflict: Trump vows 'very hard' strikes on Iran, seizure of oil facilities

On the second day of renewed fire, US military began another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations.
In response to the most recent US strikes on Iran, the country’s senior military leadership announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been completely closed.
US military confirms completion of latest precision strikes on Iranian military infrastructure.
IRGC claims strikes on around 18 regional targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, including US-linked bases and the Fifth Fleet area.
Kuwait closes its airspace citing Iranian aggression and civil aviation risks.Which it later reopens airspace after brief disruption, saying air traffic has normalised.
US issues travel/security warning in Jordan amid missile and drone activity in airspace.
UN chief warns of deepening West Asia crisis and urges diplomatic restraint.
US CENTCOM describes the tanker strike as a precision attack on a vessel allegedly carrying Iranian oil.
Two Indian seafarers killed in US strike on the Settebello oil tanker off Oman; one remains missing, India lodges protest.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed Thursday to use Iranian funds to pay for damages that the country causes on Gulf allies, warning of sharp economic consequences from Tehran's attacks.
"Any damage it inflicts on our allies in the Gulf will be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian Accounts," Bessent wrote on X.
His comments came as Washington issued fresh threats in the war with the Islamic republic, and President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he would launch new strikes on the country and eventually take its key oil infrastructure.
US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he would "rather not" hit Iran's civilian infrastructure, as he vowed to step up American strikes on the Islamic Republic.
"Yeah, but I'd rather not do it, because once you do that, the people suffer," Trump said when asked if the United States would start attacking power plants and bridges as he has previously threatened.
US President Donald Trump vowed fresh strikes on Iran Thursday, adding that US forces would soon seize the country's key oil infrastructure.
The US military will hit Iran "VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela," he added.
Iranian state television said Thursday that a blast was heard in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the southern port city Sirik, with the cause unknown.
"A few minutes ago, an explosion was heard in the Sirik area at sea," a state television reporter said from the area, without providing further information.
US forces struck and disabled another oil tanker attempting to bypass their blockade of Iranian ports this week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday.
A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the engine room of the Guinea-Bissau flagged vessel "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces," CENTCOM said.
It was the third such US strike this week and the ninth since the blockade began, said CENTCOM, which oversees American forces in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday overnight Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, and called for renewed negotiations under Pakistani and Qatari mediation to end the Middle East war.
In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry called for "de-escalation and restraint, urging all parties to prioritise wisdom by returning to diplomatic efforts and resuming the constructive negotiations sponsored by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with the efforts of the State of Qatar".
The Kremlin called on the United States and Iran Thursday to restart peace talks and said the new strikes in their war would be bad for the world economy.
"We call on all parties in this conflict to exercise restraint and return to the negotiating table," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked by AFP about fresh attacks. He added that the escalation risks more "negative consequences for the situation in the region and the global economy."
complete closure order for the strategic waterway until further notice, after the Revolutionary Guards announced the move overnight.
"Due to the tensions caused by the aggression of the American forces in the region and the announcement made last night by the Iranian armed forces, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice," the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said in a post on X.
"Applicants who have been granted a transit permit are asked to be patient and wait for instructions from the PGSA."
Iran's foreign ministry condemned on Thursday the latest US strikes on the country, saying the attacks rendered the nearly two-month ceasefire "practically meaningless".
In a statement, the ministry said "the illegal and criminal attacks perpetrated by the United States in recent hours not only constitute a flagrant violation... but also render the ceasefire practically meaningless".
It added that the "responsibility for the extremely serious consequences of this criminal act lies with the leaders of the United States".
An Iranian cargo barge was hit by a US projectile in the Gulf of Oman early on Thursday, the Iranian governor of Sirik county said, according to Mehr news agency.
The 150-ton cargo barge, owned by locals from Sirik and carrying essential goods from the Omani port of Khasab, was hit about 5 nautical miles off Khasab, Reza Shahidian, Governor of Sirik, said.
He added that all five crew members were rescued by passing vessels and taken to Oman.
At the same time, in a post on X, the Indian embassy in Oman said it had learned of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details,” the embassy wrote.
We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today . We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 11, 2026
Qatari negotiators have departed Tehran following discussions on the Middle East war, a diplomat told AFP on Thursday, as the US and Iran traded strikes once more.
"The Qatari delegation departed from Tehran this morning following talks with Iranian officials... that lasted into the early hours of this morning," the diplomat said on condition of anonymity, adding the discussions were "conducted in coordination with the United States".
-AFP
Qatar has strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, calling them a “flagrant violation” of the countries’ sovereignty and a clear breach of international law.
In a statement on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks underscore the need to prevent further escalation and work towards restoring regional and international security and stability.
It also reaffirmed Qatar’s “full solidarity” with the three nations and its support for measures aimed at protecting their sovereignty and security.
Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 10, 2026
Doha | June 10, 2026
The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the attacks… pic.twitter.com/PBVAxzRieZ
All three Indian seafarers who were missing after the US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello off Oman have been confirmed dead, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. The vessel, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was hit in a US military strike earlier this week. While 21 crew members were rescued, the remaining three were initially missing before being confirmed dead after bodies were recovered.
Sonowal called the incident a “deeply unfortunate” loss and said the government would support the bereaved families and ensure repatriation of the rescued crew and mortal remains. India had earlier lodged a strong protest with the US over the attack, raising concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers.
It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026
This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The…
Two Indian seafarers were killed and one remains missing after a US strike on the Settebello oil tanker off Oman on Tuesday night, The Hindu reported.
The victims were identified as Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet, and Shivanand Chaurasiya, an engine fitter, while Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh is still missing, according to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India.
India has summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission and lodged a strong protest over the incident.
US CENTCOM said it carried out a “precision strike” on the vessel in the Gulf of Oman, alleging it was carrying Iranian oil and had failed to comply with instructions.
Two casualties including cadet, fitter and ch engineer are reported missing...@FSUIINDIA @IMOHQ @ITFglobalunion pic.twitter.com/z8qZPYRWx1— FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 10, 2026
Kuwait reopened its airspace to commercial traffic on Thursday after the latest volley of Iranian attacks caused a brief shutdown, its civil aviation body said.
"Air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace has returned to normal," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
-AFP
The IRGC said it targeted around 18 sites across the region, including locations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
It claimed that 12 ballistic missiles were fired at Jordan’s Al-Azraq airbase, where US fighter jets, including F-15s, F-16s and F-35s, were stationed, alleging that several aircraft were destroyed, as reported by Al Jazeera.
The statement also said two airbases in Kuwait and one in Bahrain were hit, along with the site of the US Fifth Fleet, using ballistic missiles and drones.
The IRGC described the strikes as retaliation for earlier US attacks on Tehran conducted in multiple waves overnight.
The Houthi-run Foreign Ministry in Yemen has warned that ongoing US military strikes against Iran risk triggering a wider regional conflict with severe global consequences.
“The continuation of US aggression against Iran will not achieve the desired objectives, nor will it succeed in breaking the will of the Iranian people or undermining their resilience,” the ministry said.
Military action against Iran will only “lead to further entanglement and deepen America’s strategic predicament, with decisive failure being its outcome”, it said.
“The continued aggression carries serious consequences for global supply chains, international trade, oil and energy markets, threatening global economic stability,” it added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the Middle East is being pulled into a deepening crisis, with far-reaching consequences.
“The Middle East is being pulled deeper into crisis & the consequences reach far beyond the region,” he said in a post on X.
“This week has brought wider attacks and further deterioration where the ceasefire is more like a lesser-fire,” he said.
“We should not minimize the risks of lesser fire becoming full fire,” he added, emphasising that “all parties must work towards a diplomatic settlement. No more attacks. No more excuses.”
The Middle East is being pulled deeper into crisis & the consequences reach far beyond the region.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 11, 2026
This week has brought wider attacks and further deterioration where the ceasefire is more like a lesser-fire.
We should not minimize the risks of lesser fire becoming full fire.…
The US State Department has shared a travel advisory warning people in Jordan to “seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately”.
“Reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets are in Jordanian airspace,” the State Department’s TravelGov social media account warned.
Jordan: Reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets are in Jordanian airspace. Seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately. Remain indoors and pay attention to local announcements and alerts.— TravelGov (@TravelGov) June 11, 2026
The U.S. Embassy in Jordan will continue to review the situation and provide… pic.twitter.com/DaxFwiS4Fe
Kuwait on Thursday said it closed its airspace over ongoing Iranian attacks. Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation made the announcement. It said flights were being diverted to other airports, without elaborating.
Flights circled outside of Kuwait for some time before the announcement, after the military announced its air defences were firing.
"This measure comes in light of the state of Kuwait being subjected to sinful Iranian aggressions and the potential risks that may result from this on civil aviation traffic in the region," Kuwait said.
Kuwait International Airport took a direct Iranian hit in recent days, killing one person and wounding dozens.
-AP
Twenty-two countries including the United States and European nations jointly warned Iran on Thursday to stop attacking people "on our soil".
Iran's security services were condemned for their "deplorable" use of international and local criminal gangs for plots in Europe, North America and Australia.
"Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries said in a joint statement.
-AFP
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Thursday that they had struck bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest US strikes.
"During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit)," the Guards said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA, adding that they also "hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases".
Iranian media earlier reported that Iran had attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
-AFP
The US military said on Wednesday that it had "completed" its latest wave of strikes against Iran, targeting "Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran."
"U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," Central Command, which oversees forces in the region, posted on X.
-AFP
An Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon killed two people and sparked a fire that spread to nearby cars.
Israel has continued to attack Lebanon despite a US-announced ceasefire on April 16.
The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran on Wednesday night as efforts to end the three-month old war sputtered, and Tehran hit back saying it will target any ship going through the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command said American forces began "additional self-defense strikes" at 5:15 pm Washington time, early Thursday in Iran, against multiple targets in Iran, in response to what it called Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression."
Iranian media reported explosions across the country's south near the Strait of Hormuz, the same area where US forces had already bombarded air defense, radar and other sites on Tuesday. Iranian sources reported new hits by "enemy projectiles" in Qeshm, Kargan and Sirik.
The Iranian navy said it hit two ships trying to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, state television IRIB and the Mehr agency reported. Iranian media also reported that Iran had attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, hitting communication antennas and radar facilities.
After the new American air strikes "any vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted," the Khatam al-Anbiya command said, according to Tasnim news agency. The strait is now closed "completely closed to all types of vessel," the command said.