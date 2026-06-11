LIVE | West Asia conflict: Trump vows 'very hard' strikes on Iran, seizure of oil facilities

On the second day of renewed fire, US military began another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations.

In response to the most recent US strikes on Iran, the country’s senior military leadership announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been completely closed.

US military confirms completion of latest precision strikes on Iranian military infrastructure.

IRGC claims strikes on around 18 regional targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, including US-linked bases and the Fifth Fleet area.

Kuwait closes its airspace citing Iranian aggression and civil aviation risks.Which it later reopens airspace after brief disruption, saying air traffic has normalised.

US issues travel/security warning in Jordan amid missile and drone activity in airspace.

UN chief warns of deepening West Asia crisis and urges diplomatic restraint.

US CENTCOM describes the tanker strike as a precision attack on a vessel allegedly carrying Iranian oil.

Two Indian seafarers killed in US strike on the Settebello oil tanker off Oman; one remains missing, India lodges protest.