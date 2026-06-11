Trump vows fresh Iran strikes and seizure of oil terminals

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump vowed fresh attacks against Iran on Thursday, saying American forces would also soon seize the country's key oil infrastructure after the two sides exchanged strikes overnight.

His threat came after Iran warned the shaky ceasefire in their three-month war was "practically meaningless" following the latest strikes by the United States, which saw Tehran respond with attacks around the region.

The war, which began on February 28 with a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, was paused by the April truce, but efforts to hammer out a permanent end to the fighting have stalled and sporadic exchanges of fire have put the ceasefire under repeated strain.

The US military will hit Iran "VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela," he added.

In separate comments to Fox News, he said he would "rather not" hit Iranian civilian infrastructure like power plants, as previously threatened, "because once you do that, the people suffer".

In a second straight day of tit-for-tat attacks, Washington hit surveillance, communications and air defence facilities, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a "punitive operation" targeting a US base in Jordan and Gulf states reported incoming fire.