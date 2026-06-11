Three Indian seafarers confirmed dead day after US strike on oil tanker off Oman

All three Indian seafarers who had been reported missing after the US attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello off the coast of Oman have been confirmed dead, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The tanker, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was struck in a United States military strike earlier this week, triggering a search-and-rescue operation involving Indian and Omani authorities.

In a post on X, Sonowal described the development as “deeply unfortunate”, confirming that the three crew members initially reported missing had lost their lives.

“Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered,” the minister said.

Calling the deaths a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said the government stood firmly with the bereaved families and would provide all necessary assistance.

“The Modi Government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin,” he said.