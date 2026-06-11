Three Indian seafarers confirmed dead day after US strike on oil tanker off Oman

All three Indian seafarers who had been reported missing after the US attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello off the coast of Oman have been confirmed dead, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.
The tanker, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was struck in a United States military strike earlier this week, triggering a search-and-rescue operation involving Indian and Omani authorities.
In a post on X, Sonowal described the development as “deeply unfortunate”, confirming that the three crew members initially reported missing had lost their lives.
“Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered,” the minister said.
Calling the deaths a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said the government stood firmly with the bereaved families and would provide all necessary assistance.
“The Modi Government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin,” he said.
The minister added that officials had been instructed to facilitate the immediate repatriation of the 21 rescued crew members and ensure the swift return of the deceased sailors’ mortal remains.
“I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites,” Sonowal said.
The incident had sparked concern in India after 21 Indian nationals were rescued while three others remained unaccounted for following the strike near the Omani coast. Indian authorities had been coordinating closely with their Omani counterparts during the search effort.
A day earlier, India strongly condemned the attack on the commercial vessel and formally lodged a protest with the United States by summoning a senior diplomat.
India on Wednesday summoned the United States’ Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi to register a strong protest over the attack on the commercial tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman, which had 24 Indian crew members on board.
The démarche was delivered by Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs, who called in Jason Meeks, the US Chargé d’Affaires, following the strike on the vessel and conveyed India’s concerns over the safety of its nationals working aboard commercial ships in the region.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today.”
The ministry noted that, of the 24 Indian crew members on board, “21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing” at the time of the statement.
Officials also conveyed to the US side that attacks endangering Indian seafarers are unacceptable and raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals serving aboard commercial vessels operating in the region.