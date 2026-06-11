Firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping: India tells UNSC amid ongoing West Asia conflict

India has voiced strong opposition to attacks on merchant shipping amid the ongoing Iran conflict, telling the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that several Indian nationals have died or gone missing due to attacks in the region.
Addressing the UNSC open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East: Mediation and Dialogue for Lasting Peace’ on Wednesday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, expressed concern over the escalating conflict and its wider regional fallout.
"We expressed our deep concern at the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region that unfortunately began in the holy month of Ramadan and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians," Parvathaneni said.
Highlighting India’s concerns over maritime security, he said the country remains firmly opposed to attacks on commercial shipping, particularly as many Indians form a key part of the global maritime workforce.
"Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication," he said.
Parvathaneni’s remarks came hours after India summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over an attack on the commercial tanker Settebello, carrying 24 Indian crew members, off the coast of Oman.
Three of the 24 crew members aboard the vessel reportedly went missing after the attack.
The incident followed another attack two days earlier, when a Palau-flagged vessel carrying 24 Indians came under attack by the US Navy while attempting to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.
Parvathaneni noted that nearly 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region and stressed that their safety remains a top priority for New Delhi.
"Our trade and energy supply chains are dependent on stability in the region and any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy," he said, adding that the intensifying Iran conflict and its spillover to other countries have triggered growing concern.
"The mounting destruction and deaths and cessation of normal life and economic activities have deeply impacted India, a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region," he said.
Reiterating India’s position, the envoy called for diplomacy and dialogue, unhindered freedom of navigation and commerce, an end to military targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure, and an early resolution to the conflict.
India also backed all efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of disputes.
Expressing concern over the broader West Asia crisis, India highlighted the severe humanitarian toll of ongoing conflicts, including loss of life, injuries, mass displacement of civilians, disruption to maritime navigation, and its impact on global trade, supply chains, and energy security.
On Gaza, India said the humanitarian situation remains grave and reiterated the need for a sustained ceasefire, humanitarian access, and a credible roadmap toward a negotiated two-state solution.
"This remains the only path to achieve lasting peace and overall prosperity," Parvathaneni said.
He also announced that India would contribute USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the coming days as the first tranche of its annual USD 5 million assistance to the agency.
Amid the crisis in Lebanon, India underscored the need to respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that Indian troops are part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
"We call for ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers. They carry out a vital mandate entrusted by this Council, and they must not be targeted. India will also be sending medical assistance to Lebanon," he said.
India has also condemned attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon and called for an immediate and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.
Parvathaneni further argued that mediation mechanisms must evolve to remain effective.
"If they fail to fulfil their mandated tasks and new realities emerge that make such earlier frameworks redundant, we must adapt and continue our efforts in tune with the new realities," he said.
Referring to the Palestine issue, he noted that existing mediation structures have become outdated.
"Today's Gaza Peace Plan and the Board of Peace framework are very distinct as compared to earlier frameworks," he said.
India also used the platform to renew its push for reforms at the UN, arguing that ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises have raised serious questions about the organisation’s effectiveness.
"The perception about this organisation has changed considerably among the world citizenry due to its inability to address conflict situations. A primary reason has been an eight-decade-old, outdated architecture of the Security Council, the principal UN organ that is tasked with maintenance of international peace and security," he said.
India called for comprehensive UNSC reforms, including expansion in both permanent and non-permanent membership categories to reflect current geopolitical realities.
(With inputs from PTI)