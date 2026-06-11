Firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping: India tells UNSC amid ongoing West Asia conflict

India has voiced strong opposition to attacks on merchant shipping amid the ongoing Iran conflict, telling the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that several Indian nationals have died or gone missing due to attacks in the region.

Addressing the UNSC open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East: Mediation and Dialogue for Lasting Peace’ on Wednesday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, expressed concern over the escalating conflict and its wider regional fallout.

"We expressed our deep concern at the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region that unfortunately began in the holy month of Ramadan and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians," Parvathaneni said.

Highlighting India’s concerns over maritime security, he said the country remains firmly opposed to attacks on commercial shipping, particularly as many Indians form a key part of the global maritime workforce.

"Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication," he said.

Parvathaneni’s remarks came hours after India summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over an attack on the commercial tanker Settebello, carrying 24 Indian crew members, off the coast of Oman.

Three of the 24 crew members aboard the vessel reportedly went missing after the attack.

The incident followed another attack two days earlier, when a Palau-flagged vessel carrying 24 Indians came under attack by the US Navy while attempting to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Parvathaneni noted that nearly 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region and stressed that their safety remains a top priority for New Delhi.

"Our trade and energy supply chains are dependent on stability in the region and any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy," he said, adding that the intensifying Iran conflict and its spillover to other countries have triggered growing concern.

"The mounting destruction and deaths and cessation of normal life and economic activities have deeply impacted India, a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region," he said.

Reiterating India’s position, the envoy called for diplomacy and dialogue, unhindered freedom of navigation and commerce, an end to military targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure, and an early resolution to the conflict.

India also backed all efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of disputes.