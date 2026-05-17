Targeting commercial ships,impeding navigation in Strait of Hormuz unacceptable: India’s UN envoy

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish outlined India's approach towards tackling the ongoing energy and fertiliser crisis amid the conflict in West Asia, stressing the need for a combination of short-term and long-term measures backed by international cooperation.
Harish said he participated in the Special Meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) on safeguarding energy and supply flows.
He said that a mix of immediate and structural measures, along with international cooperation, would be essential to effectively respond to the crisis. Harish also reiterated India's concerns over disruptions to maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Shared India's approach to the recent energy and fertiliser crisis in light of the West Asia conflict at the Special Meeting of the UNECOSOC on Safeguarding energy and supply flows. A combination of short-term and structural measures alongside international cooperation are essential to respond to the crisis. Reiterated that targeting of commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew and impeding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. International law in this regard must be fully respected," Harish wrote on 'X'.
His remarks came after Iran announced plans to introduce a “professional mechanism” to regulate maritime traffic through a designated route in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on X, Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission chief, Ebrahim Azizi, said the mechanism had been developed within the framework of Iran’s national sovereignty and aimed at ensuring the security of international trade.
He added that only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran would be allowed to use the route, while operators linked to the so-called “freedom project” would be excluded.
"Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon. In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it. The necessary fees will be collected for the specialized services provided under this mechanism. This route will remain closed to the operators of the so-called 'freedom project'," said the 'X' post from Azizi.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump warned of a “very bad time” if a peace agreement to end the West Asia crisis is not reached, according to reports by Al Jazeera citing French broadcaster BFMTV.
At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of remaining the principal obstacle to peace efforts in the region.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Araghchi said Tehran remained deeply sceptical of Washington’s intentions despite recent diplomatic overtures.
"Now, after 40 days of war, when the US became hopeless of achieving any goal in their aggression against Iran, they offered negotiation.We have no trust in Americans.This is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort. We have every reason not to trust Americans, while they have no reason not to trust us," he stated.
(With inputs from ANI)