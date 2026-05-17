Targeting commercial ships,impeding navigation in Strait of Hormuz unacceptable: India’s UN envoy

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish outlined India's approach towards tackling the ongoing energy and fertiliser crisis amid the conflict in West Asia, stressing the need for a combination of short-term and long-term measures backed by international cooperation.

Harish said he participated in the Special Meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) on safeguarding energy and supply flows.

He said that a mix of immediate and structural measures, along with international cooperation, would be essential to effectively respond to the crisis. Harish also reiterated India's concerns over disruptions to maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Shared India's approach to the recent energy and fertiliser crisis in light of the West Asia conflict at the Special Meeting of the UNECOSOC on Safeguarding energy and supply flows. A combination of short-term and structural measures alongside international cooperation are essential to respond to the crisis. Reiterated that targeting of commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew and impeding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. International law in this regard must be fully respected," Harish wrote on 'X'.