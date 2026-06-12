Tata Motors to hike prices of cars, SUVs by up to 1.5% from July 1

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs) by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1, marking its second hike in three months after the company raised prices of its ICE vehicle range from April 1, amid escalating cost pressures due to the ongoing West Asia conflict-led disruptions.

The automaker had previously hiked prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles from April 1, 2026.

"This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures," the company said in a regulatory filing.

While Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles stated.

"The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each is maintained," it added.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India earlier hiked prices of its vehicles across models by up to Rs 30,000 from June 1, citing inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd also increased prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1, depending on the model and variants.