Google removes messaging app Telegram from Play Store, Apple likely to follow suit

"We will not let anything go wrong. We will take all possible actions to ensure that the examination is conducted without any malpractice," Singh told PTI.

Android phone users, while trying to download the Telegram app from the Google Play Store, see the message "this app is not available".

Those who have already downloaded the app may face restrictions while using it.

Sources told PTI that the government is in discussion with Telegram to temporarily disable the message editing feature till June 30, which allows existing users to edit their old messages as well as add any new content.

"The government has asked Google and Apple to delist the app temporarily. Google has done it. Apple will also be doing it," a source said on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that any individual could search for a group on Telegram and join it without requiring permission from the group administrator.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations made by the NTA, has issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, 2026, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

A separate direction requires Telegram to disable in India the message-editing feature for already-posted messages till June 30, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations, NTA said in a statement.

It said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has served as the principal nodal agency, coordinating the operational response to the Telegram-based fraud and misinformation targeting NEET candidates.