Centre blocks Telegram until June 22 to curb paper leak ahead of NEET re-test

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, access to the messaging platform Telegram has been restricted in India until June 22.

According to a press statement issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency has welcomed the temporary restrictions on the messaging app imposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The messaging app has been restricted under a directive issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, in India until June 22, 2026. The restriction will cover the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

MeitY has also directed the platform to disable, in India, the message-editing feature for already posted messages for a defined period ending June 30, 2026.

According to the NTA, some channel administrators allegedly misused the feature by editing old messages after examinations had concluded and inserting actual question papers while retaining the original timestamp, thereby creating misleading “evidence” of pre-exam paper leaks.