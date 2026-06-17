Tesla expands in India, opens first Experience Centre in Hyderabad

Expanding footprint in India, US electric carmaker Tesla on Wednesday opened its fifth Experience Center in Hyderabad's IT hub, HITEC City, Knowledge City Madhapur. Besides Hyderabad, Tesla has experience centres in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Customers can experience the new 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L at the center from June 17, 2026 onwards in the newly inaugurated showroom. Tesla also commences delivery and after-sales services in the Bollaram Industrial Area to support ownership experience for customers across Telangana.

“Visitors can explore the vehicles through guided walkarounds and immersive product experiences led by Tesla Advisors. Customers can learn about Tesla's design philosophy, electric vehicle technology, safety features, and performance capabilities in an interactive environment," it said,” said Tesla in a statement.

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is available in India at Rs50,89,000 with a down payment of Rs6,00,000 and monthly EMI starting from Rs39,990. Deliveries will commence from July 2026.

The Experience Center will also showcase the Model Y L, the three-row, six-seat configuration EV. It offers a range of up to 681 km (WLTP), 0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.0 seconds, and a cargo space of up to 2,539 litres. Model Y L is available at a starting price of Rs61,99,000 with a down payment of Rs6,50,000 and monthly EMI starting from Rs49,990.