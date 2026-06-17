Tesla opens first Experience Centre in Hyderabad, fifth in India

HYDERABAD: Global EV giant Tesla on Wednesday said it had opened its first Experience Centre in Hyderabad and its fifth in India.

Customers can explore the new 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L at the centre, according to a press release.

"Visitors can explore the vehicles through guided walkarounds and immersive product experiences led by Tesla Advisors. Customers can learn about Tesla's design philosophy, electric vehicle technology, safety features, and performance capabilities in an interactive environment," it said.

To provide a seamless direct-to-consumer experience, Tesla has also commenced delivery and after-sales services at its facility in the Bollaram Industrial Area near Hyderabad.

The facility will support customers across Telangana, the release added.

Tesla already operates Experience Centers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram.