TNPCB closes proceedings against Tata Electronics after Hosur facility clears water quality tests

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has closed proceedings against Tata Electronics after concluding that its manufacturing facility at Hosur complied with environmental norms and that water quality tests showed no evidence of contamination.

The development follows an earlier show-cause notice issued by the pollution watchdog as part of its regulatory oversight of the facility.

According to the company, the TNPCB has now dropped further proceedings after reviewing its response and the findings of water sample analyses.

In its assessment, the regulator’s tests of water samples collected from the Hosur plant found that key environmental indicators, including Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), were within permissible limits. Tata Electronics said the results did not indicate any contamination.