TNPCB closes proceedings against Tata Electronics after Hosur facility clears water quality tests

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has closed proceedings against Tata Electronics after concluding that its manufacturing facility at Hosur complied with environmental norms and that water quality tests showed no evidence of contamination.
The development follows an earlier show-cause notice issued by the pollution watchdog as part of its regulatory oversight of the facility.
According to the company, the TNPCB has now dropped further proceedings after reviewing its response and the findings of water sample analyses.
In its assessment, the regulator’s tests of water samples collected from the Hosur plant found that key environmental indicators, including Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), were within permissible limits. Tata Electronics said the results did not indicate any contamination.
The company added that it had responded promptly to the notice by commissioning an independent assessment through an accredited laboratory. The study also concluded that all measured parameters were within prescribed standards.
Tata Electronics subsequently submitted the findings along with its explanation on compliance with environmental regulations to the TNPCB.
The episode had drawn attention amid heightened scrutiny of environmental practices across large manufacturing projects in Tamil Nadu, particularly as the state seeks to attract substantial investments in electronics and semiconductor-related industries.
The company said it had cooperated fully with the regulator throughout the review process and independently verified its environmental performance. It reiterated its commitment to maintaining compliance with statutory standards through continuous monitoring of its infrastructure, operational processes and environmental safeguards.
Tata Electronics also highlighted its community initiatives in the Hosur-Krishnagiri region, including programmes focused on education, healthcare and employment generation.