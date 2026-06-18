NSE’s early investors eye windfall running into thousands of crores

The much-awaited mega IPO from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is poised to unleash massive wealth for its current shareholders, with institutions, financial titans and market veterans set to pocket windfalls running into thousands of crores.

Since some investors bought NSE shares at a per-share valuation of less than Rs 1, they will see massive compounding on their investment, given its shares are now trading at around Rs 2,000 each in the unlisted market.

The country's largest stock exchange filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI on Wednesday for a gargantuan public offering pegged at roughly Rs 30,000 crore.

The IPO comprises the sale of 14.89 crore shares by existing shareholders, who will collectively divest nearly 6% of their stake in the exchange.

Among selling shareholders, State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to emerge as the largest beneficiary. The country's largest lender plans to offload 2.47 crore shares, potentially generating nearly Rs 4,950 crore based on current unlisted market prices.

SBI's weighted average acquisition cost stands at just 80 paise per share, suggesting the substantial appreciation the NSE has generated over the years.

MS Strategic (Mauritius), a Morgan Stanley fund, will make about Rs 2,934 crore, while Singapore's Temasek ‌stands to ⁠make Rs 2,067 crore via its Aranda Investment arm, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will gain Rs 1,871 crore.

As per Reuters calculation, the top 10 investors offering shares are set for a windfall worth $2.6 billion, based on acquisition prices disclosed in the draft prospectus.