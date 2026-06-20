Reliance Consumer eyes Rs 1 lakh crore revenue by FY30, to invest Rs 30,000 crore in 3 years

To achieve its goal in the FMCG space, Reliance stated that it will invest heavily in manufacturing. After investing Rs 10,000 crore in production to date, RCPL plans to invest another Rs 30,000 crore over the next three years to build integrated food parks across India.

“We are building Food Parks across India – modern, integrated facilities with multi-category production lines spanning biscuits, chocolates, staples, and packaged foods, designed to drive scale efficiencies through cross-category integration. Over the next three years, a further Rs 30,000 crore ($3.2 billion) of investments will build one of Asia's largest networks of such integrated food parks – AI-driven, robotics-enabled, and engineered for lasting cost leadership,” said Ambani.

The company is also betting high of geographical expansion. RCPL is available at 3 million+ outlets through 5,000+ distributors in 3 years, which the company claims is faster than any player in Indian FMCG history. RCPL said that they are now expanding into the North-East, West Bengal, Bihar, and other geographies.

Ambani said that what took their peers decades, they achieved in just four years. “It made us one of the fastest-growing FMCG platforms in India's history, and one of the fastest-growing consumer product companies anywhere in the world. Today, RCPL products are present in more than 40 countries through exports and franchise sales, making RCPL a truly global Indian consumer brand,” she said.

Leading the charge for RCPL is Campa, which achieved Rs 4,700+ crore ($496 million) in gross sales in FY26. Reliance claims that Campa, which competes with Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, is now India's fourth-largest carbonated soft-drinks brand, with a double-digit market share in key markets. Independence, RCPL’s daily essentials brand, delivered Rs 2,600 crore ($274 billion) in revenue.