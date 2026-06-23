Infosys says AI will not replace IT services firms, sees up to $400 billion market by 2030

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said artificial intelligence will not replace IT services companies and said the technology is creating demand for modernisation and integration work across enterprises.

Speaking at the company's 45th annual general meeting, Nilekani addressed concerns over the impact of AI on the sector and said Infosys remained "more relevant than ever before" more than three years after the launch of generative AI.

"The existential question that is being asked of us is, if coding becomes automated, then why are we needed at all?" Nilekani said. "AI will not replace companies like ours. It will amplify those who move with purpose and adapt with speed," he added.

Nilekani said the AI revolution had made legacy modernisation urgent and that clients were moving to retire technical debt accumulated over decades. He said the next opportunity would come from combining AI systems with transaction platforms used by enterprises.

Infosys said it was collaborating with 90% of its top 200 clients on their AI programmes and that investments in its Topaz and Cobalt platforms would help clients deploy AI at scale.

The company said its AI-first framework positions it to address an AI services market worth between $300 billion and $400 billion by 2030.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said clients were using AI to improve growth, service quality and efficiency, with demand spread across six areas including engineering, data, process transformation, technology modernisation, physical AI and AI trust.