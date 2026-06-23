National developers' supply share in NCR realty market jumps from 3% to 13% in four years: Anarock

Data highlighted that national players launched over 15,130 units across 30 residential projects in Delhi-NCR between 2022 and Q1 2026. Among them, Godrej Properties has emerged as the most active - by a significant margin. It accounts for over 47% share of the total units launched by the analysed developers, establishing a strong presence across Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida.

Godrej’s strategy of entering multiple micro-markets with both premium and upper-mid-range projects has helped it build considerable scale.

Other entrants with notable supply include Bengaluru-based Prestige Group and Sobha Ltd. Prestige accounts for 27% of these players' overall NCR unit share, concentrated in Ghaziabad alone. Sobha’s 10% share is spread across Gurugram and Greater Noida. Shapoorji Pallonji, Birla Estates, Adani Realty, Tata Housing, and Mahindra Lifespaces have limited unit counts but have focused on high-value projects in strategic locations, particularly Gurugram.

Interestingly, most projects by these national players almost exclusively have large 3/4/5BHK configurations, with the average size 3BHKs clocking in at 1,830 sq. ft., 4BHK at 2,600 sq. ft., and 5 BHK at 4,465 sq. ft.

"Average pricing across these developers' projects falls within the premium category, with several of these developments positioned squarely in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments. Geographically, Gurugram remains their most preferred destination - of the total new supply in NCR by these national players, Gurugram has the highest share at 47%, followed by Ghaziabad with 27%, Noida 13%, and Greater Noida with 12%,” said Kumar.

Kumar added that regional players are securely familiar territory as the rise of national developers does impinge on their relevance. “Local developers retain critical advantages, including deep market knowledge and entrenchment, strong land relationships and historic land banks, and established customer networks,” he said.