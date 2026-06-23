Sharp drops in Big Tech companies pull the Nasdaq down 1.5% in early trading

NEW YORK: Stocks slumped on Wall Street Tuesday as a sell-off in big technology stocks spread from Asia back to the U.S. over worries about potentially higher interest rates by the end of the year.

The S&P fell 1% and is coming off 11 weekly gains out of the last 12, led largely by technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97 points, or 0.2% as of 9:53 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.5%.

Markets throughout Asia fell, including a 10% slump for South Korea's Kospi. Stocks in Europe also slid.

Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market, especially companies that have seen their values surge amid the frenzy over artificial intelligence technology. Their pricey stock values give them more influence over the broader market's direction. The growing likelihood of interest rate hikes coming up this year has helped deflate the massive run-up in AI-related stocks in recent days as traders worry that the higher rates could hamper economic growth.