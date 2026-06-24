Norton rolls out first Atlas motorcycle from TVS’ Hosur facility ahead of global launch 

Norton Motorcycles has started rolling out the first Atlas models at TVS Motor Company's Hosur manufacturing facility in India ahead of the official launch next month. The debut of Norton Atlas from Hosur marks the legacy brand’s return to middleweight adventure motorcycling after a long hiatus.

“The first Atlas roll-out at Hosur is a proud moment - one that brings together the best of both Norton and TVS Motor Company: British design and engineering capability with Indian manufacturing excellence, and a shared commitment to quality for customers worldwide. Atlas takes Norton into a highly relevant global segment, and it does so as an unmistakable Norton,” said K. N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company.

The Atlas will be introduced to the Indian market later in the year and is likely to be retailed through TVS’ newly announced network for premium products - TVS Paddock, which is scheduled to be launched in Q2 FY27. Norton Motorcycles’ CEO, Richard Arnold, said, “With the first Atlas now rolled out at Hosur, our focus turns to the next steps leading up to customer deliveries over the upcoming few months.”