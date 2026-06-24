Norton rolls out first Atlas motorcycle from TVS’ Hosur facility ahead of global launch 

Norton Motorcycles has started rolling out the first Atlas models at TVS Motor Company's Hosur manufacturing facility in India ahead of the official launch next month. The debut of Norton Atlas from Hosur marks the legacy brand’s return to middleweight adventure motorcycling after a long hiatus.
“The first Atlas roll-out at Hosur is a proud moment - one that brings together the best of both Norton and TVS Motor Company: British design and engineering capability with Indian manufacturing excellence, and a shared commitment to quality for customers worldwide. Atlas takes Norton into a highly relevant global segment, and it does so as an unmistakable Norton,” said K. N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company.
The Atlas will be introduced to the Indian market later in the year and is likely to be retailed through TVS’ newly announced network for premium products - TVS Paddock, which is scheduled to be launched in Q2 FY27. Norton Motorcycles’ CEO, Richard Arnold, said, “With the first Atlas now rolled out at Hosur, our focus turns to the next steps leading up to customer deliveries over the upcoming few months.”
The Atlas has been designed and engineered at Norton’s Solihull (UK) headquarters. The bike is powered by a compact 585cc liquid-cooled parallel twin with a 270-degree firing order, mounted in a lightweight steel trellis chassis and managed by Norton's most comprehensive electronics suite to date.
The Atlas uses a 19-inch front wheel, reinforcing its more all-terrain orientation; the Atlas GT adopts 17-inch wheels at both ends for a road-first setup on the same platform. The decision to manufacture both models at the TVS plant in Hosur reflects the benefit of Norton's wider operating model under TVS Motor Company ownership, said the company in a statement.
TVS Motor, which had acquired Norton Motorcycles in 2020 in a Rs 153 crore deal, had committed £200 million investment in new product development, facilities, research and development and engineering. It said that the new Norton motorcycles will follow the company’s philosophy of ‘Design, Dynamism, and Detail’.