Berkshire Hathaway: Investing lessons amidst volatile times

The surge in the conflict in the Middle East put financial markets in a tizzy. Investors, big or small, would look for a quick end to this escalated situation. Financial markets do not like uncertainty. Amidst the heavy flow of conflict news, Berkshire Hathaway, a company spearheaded by legendary American investor Warren Buffett, witnessed history. For the first time, Greg Abel, the company's new chief executive officer, wrote the shareholders’ letter. Warren Buffett last year announced that he would no longer write them.

The letter maintains the same style and spirit of writing about Berkshire values, investment philosophies and disclosures. The idea is to maintain continuity in communication with shareholders. The inadvertent outcome is a masterclass in personal finance. A simple explanation of ways to picking stocks. Conversations in the Berkshire documents are never about the short-term. They are always about riding through cycles over decades once you make those investments. The recent developments may not have significance in the situation.

Invest in businesses you understand

Berkshire Hathaway continues to hold a significant chunk of cash on the balance sheet. The non-controlling investments are concentrated in a few companies,such as Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Moody’s. These are businesses understood very well. They are typically companies with durable advantages (such as market leadership and pricing power) and long-term economic prospects.

Define your happy zone

Identify the criteria that define your investment zone. The letter gives an analogy related to American football. However, it is enough to know that once you identify businesses you are comfortable with, you can pick companies. If it’s just an asset class, you make that appropriate allocation based on your risk profile and stay patient. Your money needs time to compound.