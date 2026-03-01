Carmakers report best-ever February sales as demand sustains 

Demand for passenger vehicles (PV) remains in the fast lane as most Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) reported achieving best-ever sales figures for the month of February. Early forecasts highlight that total PV wholesales in February 2026 are likely to have stood at around 420,000-425,000 units, a sharp rise from 381,000 units sold in February 2025.

After facing muted demand in the first half of last calendar year, auto sales, particularly car sales, have gathered momentum following the GST rate cut of up to 10% effective from September 22. Limited price hike by carmakers and new launches are also aiding the momentum.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported its domestic PV sales at 1,61,000 units last month against 1,60,791 units in February 2025. Total sales inclined, LCV, sales to other OEM and exports stood at 2.14 lakh units.

MSIL Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales Partho Banerjee said that the company has been calibrating production to reduce the waiting period uniformly across models. He stated that the company is operating at over 100% capacity with a new manufacturing line in the Kharkhoda plant expected to get operational in April with additional volumes expected from May onwards.

"Domestic wholesales reached an all-time for the month of February, and retail sales grew by 12% to 1.51 lakh units. Besides, the network stock is low at 12 days, with 7 days in transit," he said.