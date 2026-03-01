Crude spike after US-Israeli strikes on Iran raises fears of Monday gap down for markets

India’s equity markets are likely to open gap down on Monday after US and Israeli forces targeted key Iranian sites over the weekend, triggering a sharp spike in crude oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The conflict intensified after US officials described the operation as a preemptive measure against Iran’s nuclear advancements, which reportedly resulted in the confirmed death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded with a barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli cities and key Middle East hubs such as Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The developments have already led to a surge in crude prices and fuelled fears of a broader conflict that could disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of the world’s crude oil flows daily.

For India, this poses a significant risk as higher crude prices increase inflationary pressures. Rising inflation typically pushes up bond yields, and higher yields compress equity valuations, prompting investors to move away from equities.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex had already fallen up to 2.5% during the trading week ended 27 February, amid persistent selling pressure.

Market experts expect investors to shift towards safe haven assets, boosting demand for gold, the US dollar and sovereign bonds. Sectors sensitive to rising oil prices and potential supply chain disruptions, including airlines, chemicals, transportation and fuel retailers, are likely to witness the sharpest outflows.

JM Financial said Indian markets are expected to open gap down with elevated volatility amid a global risk off sentiment. It noted that oil marketing companies, paints, tyres, aviation and chemicals could face margin pressure due to higher input costs.