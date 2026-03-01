Exposure to Middle East limited at 12.5% of exports, says Maruti Suzuki amid West Asia tensions

India’s largest carmaker and passenger vehicle (PV) exporter - Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) - said on Sunday that their exposure to the Middle East is not very high and it accounts for about 12.5% of total exports. The remark by MSIL comes as tensions in the Middle East are at a high level after the US and Israeli forces targeted key Iranian sites over the weekend.

The operation, which US officials described as a preemptive measure against Iran’s nuclear advancements, resulted in the confirmed death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has swiftly responded with a barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli cities and important Middle East hubs such as Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The attacks from both sides have intensified geopolitical risks in West Asia and triggered immediate repercussions for global energy markets. Crude oil prices, which had already been firming up amid rising tensions, climbed from around $65 per barrel to nearly $72-73 per barrel over the past few days.

With direct military engagement now reported and uncertainty around further escalation, volatility in oil, currency and equity markets is expected to remain elevated. The attacks are also expected to disrupt important trade routes which are critical for India’s exports and imports.