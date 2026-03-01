GST collections rise 8.1 pc to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February; Jharkhand records 44 pc fall

The total gross GST revenue collected in February rose by 8.1% to ₹1.83 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.69 lakh crore collected in February 2025, with higher revenues from imports contributing to the increase.

However, there was a slight dip compared to the previous month, when gross GST collection stood at ₹1.93 lakh crore in January, mainly due to higher revenues from imports during that period.

After accounting for all refunds, the total net GST revenue for the month stood at ₹1.61 lakh crore, reflecting a 7.9% increase over ₹1.49 lakh crore collected in the same month of the previous year.

A closer look at the components reveals that gross domestic revenue rose by 5.3% in February to ₹1.35 lakh crore, up from ₹1.28 lakh crore in February 2025.

The domestic collection comprised ₹37,473 crore in CGST, ₹45,900 crore in SGST and ₹52,399 crore in IGST.

In contrast, revenue from imports recorded robust growth, with gross import revenue from IGST reaching ₹47,837 crore, a 17.2% increase over ₹40,821 crore collected in February 2025.

"There has been a consumption uptick that has more than compensated for the rate reductions, leading to an 8% increase in the monthly collections and in terms of absolute numbers, the collections, which were inching towards Rs 2 Trillion per month, the rate reductions have pulled it back and it will take some more time for the Rs 2 Trillion mark to emerge," said MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India.

The net cess revenue for the month stood at ₹5,063 crore.

While States such as Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Sikkim recorded double digit growth in collections, there was a considerable decline in collections from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha. The steepest fall was recorded in Jharkhand, where collections declined by 44%.

Maharashtra made the largest contribution with ₹10,286 crore before SGST settlement, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat.

"The continued dominance of Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat, underscores the resilience of key industrial and services hubs. Overall, the data reflects calibrated growth, improved compliance efficiency, and sustained formalisation rather than one-off volatility,” said Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.