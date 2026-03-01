INTERVIEW | AC prices to go up by 5-15%, sales likely to grow by 20%: Voltas MD

A sharp rise in copper prices is all set to make cooling an expensive affair this year. To combat this and currency fluctuations amid a weakening rupee, most AC brands are expected to go price hike of between 5 and 15%, said Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas Limited.

In an exclusive interaction with The New Indian Express, Menon said that Voltas, a Tata Group company, is eyeing a growth of 20% this year while the AC market overall may grow at around 15-20%.

The MD also wants to increase Voltas presence in the international market and expects to remain the fastest-growing brand in the refrigerator and washing machine market.

Below are the excerpts:

2025 was a tough year for the AC market. Do you expect a revival in demand this season?

2024 was a superb year due to the long extended summer. However, 2025 was a terrible season for the industry as AC sales fell by roughly 25% as summer was short and the monsoon arrived early. Going forward in the 2026 season, we expect that the growth will be there because the base is already low and ACs have now become more like a necessity than a luxury. At present, the AC market is roughly at 15 million units per year. This year the industry is expected to grow 15-20% while we at Voltas are expecting to grow upward of 20%.

What has been the impact of the GST cut on demand? So do you speak up?

There was a reduction of GST from 28% to 18% in September. That gave a consumer benefit of roughly 7.8% and we passed it completely on to them. However, late September and Q3 FY26 are not the season when consumers buy ACs or refrigerators. So essentially, we didn't see any great traction because of that. This summer we will get to know the impact of the GST cut on demand. However, parallely what has happened is that there has been an energy label change and prices of raw material have gone up. So that 1st of January, we have taken a price revision.