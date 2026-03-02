Current account deficit widens to $13.2 billion in Q3 as trade deficit expands

MUMBAI: The current account deficit (CAD), which is the difference between forex earned from exports and forex spent on imports, widened to $13.2 billion or 1.3% of GDP in the quarter to December as the trade gap expanded, though higher services receipts, lower investment outflows and stronger remittances provided some support.

In the same quarter in the last fiscal, the gap was $11.3 billion or 1.1% of GDP, according to data released by the Reserve Bank on Monday.

The merchandise trade deficit expanded to $93.6 billion from $79.3 billion in the year-ago quarter, the central bank said, adding net services receipts rose to $57.5 billion from $51.2 billion, supported by growth in exports of computer services and other business services.

Net outgo on the primary income account, mainly reflecting investment income payments, declined to $12.2 billion from $16.4 billion a year ago, the central bank said.

Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra Ratings, said, at $13.2 billion, the CAD is better than her forecast of $20 billion for the quarter. The undershooting was largely led by lower-than-expected merchandise trade deficit as well as primary income outflows.

Looking ahead, the unusually higher-than-expected trade deficit for January is likely to limit the seasonal improvement in the current account balance in Q4, unless the prints for February and March cool significantly.