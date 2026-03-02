Fino Payments Bank says CEO arrest has nothing to do with GST evasion

MUMBAI: Three days after its managing director and chief executive Rishi Gupta was arrested for alleged GST evasion, Fino Payment Bank Monday said the arrest of its leader has nothing to do with tax evasion and that the arrest was linked to investigation into some programme managers associated with multiple banks and that the bank is fully GST-complaint.

The development led a sharp plunge in the bank shares which tanked as much 14% in morning trade and has recovered most of the losses in afternoon trade but was still down 2% at Rs 188.50.

In an exchange filing Monday, the bank said the investigation was related to programme managers associated with multiple banks and that the bank was fully compliant with GST payments.

The arrest by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) comes a month after the Reserve Bank approved Gupta's reappointment as CEO. The GST department is alleging that the bank owes over Rs 3,000 crore GST.

The bank also chief financial officer Ketan Merchant will oversee operations in Gupta's absence, and that "the bank and Gupta have nothing to do with the actions of the programme managers."

In December Fino received RBI approval to convert into a small finance bank, a move that would allow it to accept larger deposits, offer loans and credit facilities, and broaden its currently restricted payments bank remit.

The statement further said it has not evaded any GST dues and is compliant with all regulations after the arrest of its MD and CEO.

The DGGI investigation concerns programme managers associated with multiple banks, not Fino’s direct GST compliance alone.

The bank also denied involvement in or promotion of betting activities saying its merchant onboarding process aligns with regulatory requirements.

Industry bodies like PCI and SPF have voiced concerns over the arrest and potential implications for governance continuity in the fintech sector and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that the ministry will look into the matter following concerns raised by industry stakeholders.