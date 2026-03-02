Gold loan players set for better days this fiscal and next, loans may soar 40%

MUMBAI: Gold loan focused non-banking financial companies are expected to see their already healthy profitability rising in the medium-term with average return on managed assets estimated in the range of 4.25-4.5% through this and the next fiscals while loan books may grow by 40%.

Assets under management of gold-loan companies are expected to grow at an annualised rate of 40% between this fiscal and the next, significantly outpacing branch additions. In the first nine months of this fiscal, branch productivity rose 30% for these entities. For large gold-loan NBFCs, average AUM per branch shot up to Rs 21 crore, while for mid-sized counterparts it rose to Rs 11.5 crore, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

The rise in profitability will be supported by strong demand, improving operating leverage and low credit losses even as competition from banks and other NBFCs increases, Crisil said in a report Monday.

According to Aparna Kirubakaran, a director at Crisil Ratings, an expansion in the lender base and intensifying competition have moderated asset yields in recent quarters, though they remain higher relative to many other secured businesses.

While the impact on net interest margins has been offset by softening of borrowing costs this fiscal, overall profitability has found support from better operating leverage on the back of a surge in demand, she said.