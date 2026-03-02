Gold, silver rise 3.5% on safe haven demand, but ETFs rally over 5-7%

MUMBAI: Precious metals gained over 3.5% on the futures market with gold crossing Rs 1.68 lakh mark and the white metal gaining to Rs 2.85 lakh as the war on Iran has led to the safe haven demand for these metals.

At 1200 gold April delivery was trading up 3.6% at Rs 168,040/10 grams while silver March delivery was up 3.6% at Rs 285,010/kg on the MCX on Monday. On the CME, yellow metal was trading 2.7% at $5,391/ounce while the white metal was trading up 2.25% at $95.35/oz.

However, the exchange traded funds of these metals rallied between 5% and 7%, fueled by the Iran war. While the gold ETFs were up 5% silver rallied over 7% as safe-haven demand lifted bullion as equities fell sharply.

At around 1200 hrs, Tata silver ETF surged over 7%, while ICICI Prudential silver ETF, SBI silver ETFs and Nippon India silver ETF climbed more than 6%.