Markets rattled: Sensex sinks over 1,000 points as oil surge sparks risk aversion selloff

However, he added, as the session progressed, selective value buying emerged at lower levels, enabling benchmark indices to trim a portion of their intraday losses. While the recovery lent some stability into the close, the broader tone remained cautious, with sentiment still anchored to developments in energy markets and geopolitical headlines.

The immediate trigger for the downturn was the sharp escalation of tensions in the Middle East, which pushed global crude oil prices higher. For an oil-importing economy like India, any sustained rise in crude prices raises concerns about inflation, fiscal pressures and corporate margins. Energy-intensive sectors such as aviation, paints, chemicals and logistics witnessed pronounced selling as traders factored in the possibility of higher input costs. Auto stocks also weakened on fears that elevated fuel prices could dampen consumer demand.

Global crude oil prices have rallied sharply in early March amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude, the international benchmark, has climbed past $80 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading in the low $70s. The surge reflects mounting concerns over potential supply disruptions in key shipping routes, with analysts cautioning that prices could remain elevated if geopolitical risks intensify further.

Financial stocks, which carry significant weight in the indices, contributed to the decline as well. Banking counters faced selling pressure amid concerns that external volatility and currency weakness could tighten liquidity conditions. Heavyweight conglomerates and energy majors also drifted lower, amplifying the fall in the headline indices. Technology shares were relatively resilient compared to the broader market but were unable to offset the overall negative momentum.

Currency markets added to the cautious undertone. The rupee depreciated against the US dollar, reflecting both global dollar strength and foreign institutional investor outflows from equities. A weaker currency, combined with rising crude prices, intensified concerns about imported inflation. Investors are now weighing whether these developments could complicate the Reserve Bank of India’s policy trajectory in the months ahead, particularly if price pressures resurface.

From a technical standpoint, the breach of key support levels on the Nifty has unsettled short-term traders. The fall below the 25,000 zone has opened up the possibility of further downside if global cues remain adverse. Volatility indicators firmed up during the session, suggesting that near-term swings could remain elevated. Analysts note that unless the index swiftly regains lost ground, sentiment may stay fragile and rallies could face selling at higher levels.

Foreign portfolio investors were reported to have remained net sellers, adding to the pressure on domestic equities. Although domestic institutional investors have provided intermittent support in recent sessions, the scale of global uncertainty appears to have outweighed such buying on Monday. With global markets also reacting negatively to geopolitical headlines, Indian equities moved broadly in line with the risk-off trend seen across emerging markets.

The broader takeaway from Monday’s session is that external shocks continue to exert a strong influence on domestic markets. While underlying macroeconomic fundamentals in India remain relatively stable, the interplay between crude oil prices, currency movements and global capital flows has re-emerged as a key determinant of short-term market direction. Investors will closely monitor developments in the Middle East, trends in oil prices and the trajectory of the rupee over the coming days.

In the near term, volatility is likely to remain elevated, with traders expected to adopt a cautious approach. Any signs of de-escalation abroad or stabilization in crude prices could provide relief, but until then, markets may trade with a defensive bias. Monday’s sharp decline has set a tentative tone for the week, reminding participants that global uncertainties can swiftly reshape domestic sentiment and price action.