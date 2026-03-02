Oil shock and Middle East crisis set to rattle Dalal Street at Monday’s open

Indian equity markets are expected to begin Monday’s session on a cautious and potentially weak note as global risk sentiment deteriorates following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Early indications from derivatives trading suggest that the benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, are likely to open lower, reflecting nervousness across global financial markets. Asian peers have traded under pressure, and overnight weakness in global risk assets is expected to weigh on domestic sentiment at the opening bell.

The primary driver of today’s expected market tone is the sharp rise in crude oil prices after heightened conflict concerns in the Middle East. India, being a major crude importer, is particularly sensitive to oil price shocks. Higher crude prices tend to widen the current account deficit, exert pressure on the rupee, and increase input costs across a broad spectrum of industries. If oil sustains its upward move, investors may begin factoring in elevated inflation risks and the possibility of a more cautious monetary stance from the Reserve Bank of India in the months ahead. Currency volatility may also remain elevated, especially if foreign portfolio investors trim exposure to emerging markets amid a global flight to safety.

“Crude oil prices have firmed up amid escalating hostilities, while shipping activity through Iranian waters and the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly slowed due to heightened security risks. Given that corridor accounts for nearly a fifth of global oil flows, even temporary disruptions and rising war-risk premiums could delay trade movements across Asia. So, the markets are poised to open on a seriously cautious note as US-Iran confrontation deepens,” say R Ponmudi, a senior market analyst and CEO at brokerage and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.