Oil shock and Middle East crisis set to rattle Dalal Street at Monday’s open

Indian equity markets are expected to begin Monday’s session on a cautious and potentially weak note as global risk sentiment deteriorates following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Early indications from derivatives trading suggest that the benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, are likely to open lower, reflecting nervousness across global financial markets. Asian peers have traded under pressure, and overnight weakness in global risk assets is expected to weigh on domestic sentiment at the opening bell.
The primary driver of today’s expected market tone is the sharp rise in crude oil prices after heightened conflict concerns in the Middle East. India, being a major crude importer, is particularly sensitive to oil price shocks. Higher crude prices tend to widen the current account deficit, exert pressure on the rupee, and increase input costs across a broad spectrum of industries. If oil sustains its upward move, investors may begin factoring in elevated inflation risks and the possibility of a more cautious monetary stance from the Reserve Bank of India in the months ahead. Currency volatility may also remain elevated, especially if foreign portfolio investors trim exposure to emerging markets amid a global flight to safety.
“Crude oil prices have firmed up amid escalating hostilities, while shipping activity through Iranian waters and the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly slowed due to heightened security risks. Given that corridor accounts for nearly a fifth of global oil flows, even temporary disruptions and rising war-risk premiums could delay trade movements across Asia. So, the markets are poised to open on a seriously cautious note as US-Iran confrontation deepens,” say R Ponmudi, a senior market analyst and CEO at brokerage and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.
From a technical standpoint, market participants will closely monitor key support zones on the Nifty 50. The index has recently shown signs of consolidation after a strong prior run, and a decisive break below immediate support levels could trigger additional short-term selling. On the upside, any recovery will need to clear recent resistance bands convincingly to restore bullish momentum. Traders are likely to focus on intraday swings rather than positional bets, as headline risk tied to geopolitical developments may cause sharp reversals during the session.
Sectorally, oil-sensitive pockets such as aviation, paints, tyres, and certain segments of consumer discretionary could remain under pressure due to concerns over margin compression from rising input costs. Automobile manufacturers may also see cautious trading, particularly those with significant exposure to fuel-sensitive demand. On the other hand, upstream energy producers and oil exploration companies could attract relative buying interest, as higher crude prices directly improve their realisations. Defence-related stocks may also see intermittent traction given the broader geopolitical backdrop, though gains could be tempered by overall risk aversion.
Financial stocks, which carry significant weight in the indices, will be critical in determining whether declines remain contained or broaden. Banking shares have shown resilience in recent weeks on the back of stable asset quality trends and steady credit growth. However, if bond yields rise sharply due to global risk repricing, financials could face temporary valuation pressure. Market participants will watch for signs of sustained foreign institutional flows, as recent inflows had supported large-cap stability. Any abrupt reversal in these flows could amplify downside volatility.
In the broader market, mid-cap and small-cap stocks may witness sharper swings compared to frontline indices. These segments often experience amplified moves during periods of uncertainty, both on the upside and downside. Traders may prefer relatively liquid large-cap counters until volatility subsides. Meanwhile, primary market activity continues, with select SME listings drawing attention, though secondary market sentiment will largely dictate listing-day performance.
Regulatory developments remain in focus as the Securities and Exchange Board of India continues efforts to strengthen market transparency and compliance standards. While such measures are constructive over the long term, they are unlikely to be immediate drivers of price action today. Instead, global cues, commodity prices, and currency movements will dominate the day’s narrative.
Overall, the outlook for Monday suggests a volatile and defensive session with a downward bias at the open. Much will depend on whether crude prices stabilise and whether global markets find footing during the day. Investors with a longer-term horizon may view any sharp corrections selectively, but short-term traders are expected to remain nimble, with risk management taking precedence over aggressive positioning.