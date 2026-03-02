Prolonged West Asia strife could sink Sensex under 75,000

India’s equity market benchmark BSE Sensex could drop below 75,000 if tensions in West Asia persist for weeks, driving crude oil prices to $90 per barrel, according to market experts. Indian equity market faced the brunt of the ongoing conflict in West Asia with the benchmark BSE Sensex crashing more than 2, 700 points at opening while NSE Nifty50 fell nearly 520 points.

The Sensex tumbled as much as 3.4% or 2,743.46 points to hit a low of 78,543.73, while the NSE Nifty dropped 519.4 points, or 2.06% to 24,659.25. The market later trimmed losses with Sensex settling 1,048 points lower at 80,239 and Nifty settling at 25,866, down 313 points.

“The Indian market is heading into a period of heightened volatility, with the Sensex and Nifty already down 1–2% today amid fears of a prolonged US/Israel - Iran conflict. A sustained war, especially leading to a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz which carries 20% of global oil and 40% of India's crude imports could push Brent crude beyond $100 per barrel, triggering sharp rupee depreciation, imported inflation, and FPI outflows, severely impacting sectors like aviation, chemicals, paints, and OMCs while benefiting upstream oil and gold stocks, said Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst, Angel One.

Khan added that the Sensex could slide below 75,000 if tensions remain elevated, as a $90+ oil shock risks eroding corporate earnings and consumer demand. Main driving factors in the coming sessions include oil price trajectory, rupee stability (already at 91+ levels), FPI sentiment amid global risk-off and RBI intervention, he said. The rupee opened at 91.26 against the US dollar on Monday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has signalled that the current tensions with Iran may drag on for weeks, with Washington bracing for a prolonged effort instead of a quick end. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has also denied US media claims that he recently urged restarting nuclear negotiations with Washington.