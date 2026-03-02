Sebi raps Coffee Day Enterprises with Rs 10 lakh fine over Rs 489 crore interest lapse

While the company had indicated in its financial statements that certain interest costs were not being recognised, Sebi held that disclosure of such non-compliance does not substitute for adherence to prescribed accounting standards. The order emphasised that listed entities are obligated to prepare financial statements that present a true and fair view of their financial position and performance. Any deviation from accounting norms, even if mentioned in notes to accounts, cannot be treated as sufficient compliance.

Alongside the penalty on the company, Sebi has also imposed fines on nine current and former directors and key managerial personnel, with individual penalties ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. The regulator observed that those responsible for overseeing financial reporting processes share accountability for ensuring accuracy and regulatory compliance.

The action comes amid continued regulatory scrutiny of corporate disclosures, particularly in cases where accounting treatments materially affect the portrayal of profitability or losses. Sebi’s order underlines that accurate recognition of expenses, especially interest liabilities, is critical for investor protection and market integrity. Understating losses, even if not accompanied by allegations of diversion or fraud, can distort investor understanding and influence investment decisions.

For Coffee Day Enterprises, which has faced financial stress in recent years, the order adds to compliance challenges as it works to stabilise operations and rebuild investor confidence. Although the monetary penalty may be modest relative to the scale of the unrecognised expenses, the findings carry reputational implications and reinforce the regulator’s message that disclosure standards cannot be compromised.

The case highlights Sebi’s continuing efforts to strengthen governance practices among listed companies and to ensure that financial statements reflect economic realities rather than selective interpretations of accounting treatment.