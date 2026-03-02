West Asia crisis: Equities and rupee tumble, oil surges while gold shines

India’s equity market tumbled on Monday as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia kept crude oil prices elevated, with Brent crude surging 8-10% to near $80 per barrel in intraday trade. The BSE Sensex tumbled 3.4% or 2,743.46 points on Monday to hit a low of 78,543.73, while the NSE Nifty dropped 519.4 points, or 2.06% to hit a low of 24,659.25.

The market later trimmed its losses, with the Sensex settling 1,048 points lower at 80,239 and the Nifty closing 313 points lower at 25,866. Investors lost more than Rs 6 lakh crore on Monday as the m-cap of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 457 lakh crore from Rs 463.50 lakh crore on Friday.

Market experts feel the Sensex could drop below 75,000 if tensions in West Asia persist for weeks as this could push crude oil prices to the $90-$100 per barrel mark. Given that India is a key importer of oil, higher crude prices are a key macro headwind for the country. This may exert pressure on inflation, currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment.

“A sustained war, especially leading to a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz which carries 20% of global oil and 40% of India's crude imports could push Brent crude beyond $100 per barrel, triggering sharp rupee depreciation, imported inflation, and FPI outflows, severely impacting sectors like aviation, chemicals, paints, and OMCs while benefiting upstream oil and gold stocks,” said Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst, Angel One.