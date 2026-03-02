West Asia war sparks oil surge, threatens India’s energy security

MUMBAI: While the Iran conflict has set crude on fire—rallying over 7% in a day to cross $75 a barrel--the war creates more logistic headaches for all countries which are dependent on Gulf oil, says economists and analysts.

According to Sehul Bhatt, a director with Crisil Intelligence, the crisis in the Middle East could increase pricing and procurement risks for crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), posing substantial challenges for India, which has more than 85% and 50% import dependency, respectively, in these energy segments.

Given the critical role of energy across sectors, corporate India will be exposed to three major risks, according to him.

“While Iran supplies only 4.5–5% of global oil, the main concern is disruption at the Strait of Hormuz which is vital for almost half of India’s imports of both these commodities, thus increasing vulnerability. If disruptions persist, shipments may be rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, lengthening transit times and increasing the cost along with rising freight and insurance premiums,” Bhatt said in a note Monday.

Crude prices have jumped above $75/barrel in the past two days. If geopolitical issues ease, we expect prices to average $65–70 in 2026, but prolonged conflict could push prices even higher, he said.

Also, the oil cartel Opec+ have paused output hikes for Q1 2026 but plans a modest increase of 0.2 million barrels a day from April, which could offer some relief. However, spare capacity outside Saudi Arabia and the UAE is limited, so the price impact will depend on actual oil flows through the Gulf. This concentration limits short-term supply flexibility.

“Sustained disruptions would keep crude prices elevated and tighten LNG availability underscoring the need for strategic planning to protect country’s energy security,” Bhatt added.