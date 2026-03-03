Adecco Salary Guide 2026: Skills take centre stage as India’s wage cycle turns selective; 6–10% average hike expected

Sunil C, Country Manager at Adecco India, said that with the release of the Adecco India 2026 Salary Guide, the company is observing a decisive shift in India’s employment landscape towards a more selective, skills-driven model, as digital transformation and automation continue to redefine talent demand.

He noted that salary increments in 2026 are likely to remain moderate, averaging between 6 and 10 per cent across most sectors. However, stronger wage growth is expected in emerging and high-impact domains such as generative AI, data science, cloud computing, cybersecurity, blockchain, 5G, the Internet of Things, quantum computing and augmented reality over the next three to five years.

The guide points out that companies are focusing on building leaner, high-performance teams. Instead of expanding headcount rapidly, organisations are investing in upskilling and internal mobility, aligning compensation with productivity and innovation. Variable pay, performance-linked incentives and retention bonuses are increasingly being used to reward measurable outcomes rather than uniform annual increments.

This evolving wage cycle also reflects broader macroeconomic realities. Global growth uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and cautious capital flows have prompted Indian businesses to prioritise cost optimisation and operational efficiency. In this environment, salary budgets are being deployed strategically, directed towards roles that directly contribute to revenue generation, digital capabilities and risk management.

For mid-level professionals, the shift underscores the growing importance of continuous learning and technical proficiency. Certifications, cross-functional exposure and digital fluency are emerging as key determinants of compensation growth. Senior leadership roles, meanwhile, are seeing compensation structures tied more closely to long-term value creation, sustainability goals and governance benchmarks.

The report further indicates that while metropolitan hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad remain strong compensation centres, tier-two cities are gradually narrowing the gap in select high-skill domains, especially as remote and hybrid work models become entrenched. Companies are increasingly willing to tap talent pools beyond traditional urban clusters, provided the required expertise is available.

From a broader economic perspective, the selective wage cycle may contribute to improved productivity metrics but could also widen income disparities between high-skill and low-skill segments of the workforce. As automation and digitalisation reshape job roles, the premium on advanced competencies is likely to intensify, reinforcing the need for structured workforce development initiatives.

Overall, the Adecco India Salary Guide 2026 portrays a labour market that is stabilising after years of volatility. Compensation growth continues, but in a more disciplined and performance-oriented manner. The message for both employers and employees is clear: in India’s next phase of economic expansion, skills—not scale alone—will define pay trajectories.