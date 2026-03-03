Economists warn Iran war could push oil above $80, stoking inflation by up to 40 bps and widening CAD by 30–50 bps

MUMBAI: If crude prices sustain above $80 a barrel, retail inflation could rise by up to 40 basis points, while the current account deficit may widen by 30–50 basis points, economists have warned. A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could push oil prices further to $90–$100 per barrel. Such a surge would significantly heighten inflation risks and may compel the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

At the last monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank has assumed crude oil basket price to average $70/barrel in fiscal 2026 for its inflation and growth assumptions. The RBI has forecast FY26 CPI at 2.1%, and at 4.1% in H1 of 2027 but if the war lingers on this would have to be revised upwards.

Since the war on Iran began last Saturday crude prices have shot more than 12% and the global benchmark Brent is quoting $80.3 a barrel Tuesday, up 3.3% at 1300 hrs while the Iranian attack on Oman’s LGN facility and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to gas prices in Europe by over 55%.

The Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world's crude oil supplies flow each day has come to a standstill as Iran continues to rain missiles and drones across West Asia.

According to economists, if Brent crude sustains above $80 a barrel this can stoke CPI inflation in the country by 20-40 bps provided the prices of crude are passed through to retail prices. The country meets as much as 85% of the crude needs from imports and 45% of the total imports are sourced from the Gulf markets only. So even moderate price spikes can quickly fuel transport cost.

Economists at BMI warned that the long term closure of the Strait of Hormuz can offset the gains from the trade deals and can shave 50 bps off GDP.